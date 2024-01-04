Amazon is serving up some serious discounts to ring in the new year, many of which are on some of the most exciting TV brands on the market. Whether your idea of "new year, new me" includes a bigger screen for your living room or you're looking to make a new and improved entertainment space in your home, there are plenty of excellent sales to get excited about right now.

Another cycle around the sun means plenty of new shows and movies to catch, new video games to power through, and new memories to make while checking all of that out with family and friends. You, of course, need the right TV to do it all with. If you didn't get the massive display you were looking for over the holidays or were holding out hope for some new deals to snatch up, you're in luck. We scoured Amazon to find some of the most lucrative discounts on TVs that offer fantastic picture quality at a great price.

Shop the Best Amazon TV Deals

There are tons of different models to choose from, from sharp, colorful OLED TVs to crisp, vibrant QLED screens. There's a wide selection of top brands on offer, which means you can save up to 50% on some of the hottest displays available right now. Shop Samsung, Sony, LG and more for your new favorite television and see how much money you can save now that 2024 has finally arrived. With all the great sales on offer, there's a little something for everyone, whether you love to catch your favorite streaming shows, spend time gaming, or enjoy virtual courtside seats on game day. With the Super Bowl on its way, you'll be grateful you went ahead and grabbed a new TV.

Which TV is right for you? You'll have to do a bit of comparison shopping. Most buyers prefer to buy TVs according to the features they bring to the table, like streaming app availability, Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and more. We've compiled a selection of displays with those options and more, like immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that won't look out of place or odd in your home. Whatever you want to bring home this year, you'll find it on our list.

Ahead, shop the best TV deals at Amazon available right now, but act quickly. They aren't tied to any special sales events, so when they're gone, they're gone.

Best Amazon Deals on Samsung TVs

Best Amazon Deals on LG TVs

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Sony TVs

RELATED CONTENT: