Bring home a new screen to enhance your in-home theater experience this year with some of the best TV deals you can shop on Amazon now.
Amazon is serving up some serious discounts to ring in the new year, many of which are on some of the most exciting TV brands on the market. Whether your idea of "new year, new me" includes a bigger screen for your living room or you're looking to make a new and improved entertainment space in your home, there are plenty of excellent sales to get excited about right now.
Another cycle around the sun means plenty of new shows and movies to catch, new video games to power through, and new memories to make while checking all of that out with family and friends. You, of course, need the right TV to do it all with. If you didn't get the massive display you were looking for over the holidays or were holding out hope for some new deals to snatch up, you're in luck. We scoured Amazon to find some of the most lucrative discounts on TVs that offer fantastic picture quality at a great price.
There are tons of different models to choose from, from sharp, colorful OLED TVs to crisp, vibrant QLED screens. There's a wide selection of top brands on offer, which means you can save up to 50% on some of the hottest displays available right now. Shop Samsung, Sony, LG and more for your new favorite television and see how much money you can save now that 2024 has finally arrived. With all the great sales on offer, there's a little something for everyone, whether you love to catch your favorite streaming shows, spend time gaming, or enjoy virtual courtside seats on game day. With the Super Bowl on its way, you'll be grateful you went ahead and grabbed a new TV.
Which TV is right for you? You'll have to do a bit of comparison shopping. Most buyers prefer to buy TVs according to the features they bring to the table, like streaming app availability, Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and more. We've compiled a selection of displays with those options and more, like immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that won't look out of place or odd in your home. Whatever you want to bring home this year, you'll find it on our list.
Ahead, shop the best TV deals at Amazon available right now, but act quickly. They aren't tied to any special sales events, so when they're gone, they're gone.
Best Amazon Deals on Samsung TVs
Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV
Watching your favorite movies and shows just became better. With 65 inches of Samsung QLED, a Quantum processor transforms your content into 4K.
Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture boosted by Quantum Dots.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung 50" Q80C QLED TV
This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.
Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED TV
The Samsung QN90C is on sale at Amazon for the lowest price we've seen in awhile. See sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color with Neo Quantum HDR+.
Best Amazon Deals on LG TVs
LG G3 Series 77" Evo 4K OLED TV
Bring home this massive TV that displays up to 70% brighter images than competitive models and uses AI tech and deep learning to automatically set the best picture and sound settings for you. Its thin and svelte design means it remains flush with the wall where you hang it.
LG C2 Series 65" 4K OLED TV
This model's 65-inch display boasts over a billion colors that shine brightly thanks to its 8 million self-lit OLED pixels. It's also extremely powerful thanks to its α9 Gen 5 AI Processor that can upscale content.
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV
The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.
Best Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room.
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series
An upgraded Amazon 4K UHD smart TV featuring Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free with Alexa, and even comes with a free 6-month subscription to MGM+.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.
Best Amazon Deals on Sony TVs
Sony OLED 55" BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV
This gorgeous Bravia TV features an OLED picture with eye-popping wide dynamic contrast with deep, dark black hues and a range of colors at high peak brightness. It's also a full-service smart TV with all your favorite streaming apps and voice search support.
Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV
This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also perfect for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.
Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series
A smart TV with a built-in "Game Menu" puts all your gaming settings and features in a single, easy-to-manage interface.
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.
Sony OLED 65" BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Gamers can enjoy this Sony TV's BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming.
RELATED CONTENT: