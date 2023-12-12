Whether they've been naughty or nice, children and children at heart have added Nintendo Switches to their wishlists this holiday season.

There are lots of reasons why the Switch is a top toy for 2023. The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch compared to other gaming consoles is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV or on the go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it easy to travel with over the holidays. There are three models of the Nintendo Switch on the market now: the Nintendo Switch OLED, the classic Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

From the Nintendo Switch OLED with all the bells and whistles to the best video games to play and accessories to keep them all organized, there's a whole host of options when shopping for Nintendo Switch-inspired holiday gifts.

The Best Nintendo Switch Consoles to Gift

If you want to add some Nintendo Switch games and accessories under the tree for the person who already has a console or will be unwrapping one soon, there are great options on the market right now. From stylish Nintendo Switch cases to the most loved video games on the market, including those with our favorite Italian plumber Mario, we've rounded up the best gaming gift ideas below.

The Best Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories to Gift

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Walmart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters. $60 $50 Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3 Walmart Luigi's Mansion 3 If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts. $60 $45 Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Walmart Animal Crossing: New Horizons The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward. $55 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

