Whether they've been naughty or nice, children and children at heart have added Nintendo Switches to their wishlists this holiday season.
There are lots of reasons why the Switch is a top toy for 2023. The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch compared to other gaming consoles is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV or on the go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it easy to travel with over the holidays. There are three models of the Nintendo Switch on the market now: the Nintendo Switch OLED, the classic Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.
From the Nintendo Switch OLED with all the bells and whistles to the best video games to play and accessories to keep them all organized, there's a whole host of options when shopping for Nintendo Switch-inspired holiday gifts.
The Best Nintendo Switch Consoles to Gift
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con
Jump into the biggest Switch games of the year with Nintendo's console/handheld hybrid. Play games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and thousands of other titles available now.
Nintendo Switch Lite, Gray
The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels.
If you want to add some Nintendo Switch games and accessories under the tree for the person who already has a console or will be unwrapping one soon, there are great options on the market right now. From stylish Nintendo Switch cases to the most loved video games on the market, including those with our favorite Italian plumber Mario, we've rounded up the best gaming gift ideas below.
The Best Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories to Gift
PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wired Controller
If you prefer playing with a larger controller, consider this one with a Princess Peach design.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.
Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
The G Astro A30 headset has a lengthy 27 hours of playback. It's lightweight with clear sound and memory foam ear cups.
Luigi's Mansion 3
If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons. In this new version of the game, the classic soundtrack has been reborn with new arrangements, and now you can equip more items at once, review key conversations, and navigate the map in new ways.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.
Heiying Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch
Keep all your games organized and in one spot with this case that zips up to look like an old-school Game Boy.
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition
Those who love Minecraft won't want to miss out on the latest game: Minecraft Legends.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward.
KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station
With the ability to charge six joycon controllers simultaneously, this charging station ensures you won't run out of juice mid-game.
Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Snag this hard-shell, shockproof case with handy mesh pockets inside in a variety of colors.
