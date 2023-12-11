Surprise! It's Jack Black!

On Saturday, during the final night of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the fans got a special serenade.

During intermission, Black appeared from below the stage, accompanied by a piano, and performed the viral hit from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, "Peaches."

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX

"This song goes out to my one and only true love, Princess Peach," the actor, who plays Bowser in the film, told the crowd. "And to my good friends, the Jonas Brothers."

Black -- who wore a red mohawk wig and green tracksuit -- commanded the stage as the audience sang along to the popular song, while Joe, Nick and Kevin prepared for the second half of the show.

"The one… The only… @jackblack 🔥 #THETOUR," the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account wrote.

The School of Rock star's performance came days ahead of the announcement that "Peaches" is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song -- Motion Picture.

The Tour, which saw the Jonas Brothers performing five albums in one night, concluded with Saturday's date. Also on hand to surprise the audience was One Republic's Ryan Tedder, who joined the boys for a performance of "Sucker," which he wrote for their album, Happiness Begins.

Kevin, Nick and Joe will have a break before their tour starts again in New Zealand on Feb. 27.

Fans of the Jonas Brothers have something to look forward to, as the band teased a 20th anniversary tour in 2025.

