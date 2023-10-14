This cuteness overload is brought to you by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick was in the middle of performing with the Jonas Brothers on Friday night at Amway Center in Orlando when the Citadel star brought their 20-month-old daughter, Malti, to the front of the stage for a picture-perfect moment. In video shared on social media, Priyanka's seen placing baby Malti's feet on the edge of the stage as Nick closes in.

Malti, who wore noise-cancelling headphones for the show, just may have a future singing career because she immediately grabbed Nick's microphone. After holding her tiny hand for a sec, Nick leaned in and planted a sweet kiss on Malti's forehead. Priyanka got a kick out of the whole thing. She can be seen letting out a big laugh before Nick continued belting out the JoBros' 2007 classic "When You Look Me in the Eyes."

Prior to the sweet moment, fans captured Priyanka walking to her seat carrying Malti, and the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink mini skirt and heels. She also had a purse hanging over her shoulder.

Friday's concert was not Malti's first. Just last month, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos captioned, "Incredible weekend ❤️🙏🏽✨." The images featured shots of Priyanka and Nick from the Jonas Brothers concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In the pics, Priyanka stunned in a black dress adorned with two elegant cut-outs that highlighted her toned upper body. Her gaze was directed toward Nick, who sported a Dodgers T-shirt.

The last picture in the carousel featured their bundle of joy. Malti wore a long-sleeve gray bodysuit emblazoned with a football motif that humorously read, "On Sundays we watch [football] with Daddy."

RELATED CONTENT: