Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans an endearing glimpse into her family life, showcasing how her 19-month-old daughter, Malti, bonds with her father, Nick Jonas.

The Citadel star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, sharing a carousel of photos captioned, "Incredible weekend ❤️🙏🏽✨." The images featured shots of Priyanka and Nick from the Jonas Brothers concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In the photographs, Priyanka looked gorgeous in a black dress adorned with two elegant cut-outs that highlighted her toned upper body. Her gaze was directed toward Nick, who sported a Dodgers T-shirt. The collection also included snapshots of Nick with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as moments capturing Priyanka's dance moves at the show.

The last picture in the carousel featured their 19-month-old bundle of joy, Malti, dressed in an adorable outfit. Malti wore a long-sleeve gray bodysuit emblazoned with a football motif that humorously read, "On Sundays we watch [football] with Daddy."

Malti’s outfit was accessorized with tiny bracelets adorning each wrist and delicate blue earrings. In her tiny hands, she held two miniature toy footballs.

Priyanka's Instagram post garnered a flurry of comments from celebrities and fans alike. Jessica Alba couldn't help but admire the couple, writing, "You sis are 🔥🔥🔥." Paris Hilton chimed in with, "Beautiful couple 😍😍.”

On Saturday, Joe, Nick and Kevin took the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for The Tour. During act 2 of the show, before performing "Hesitate," Joe took a moment to address the crowd’s speculation about his divorce from Sophie Turner.

In a video, captured by a fan, Joe delivers a quick message to the audience, regarding his "crazy week."

"Look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, OK," Joe told the crowd. "Thank you everyone for the love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

Following the brief statement, Joe went on to perform "Hesitate," which he wrote about his relationship with Sophie. During the performance, the 34-year-old became visibly emotional.

Throughout the show, Joe was comforted with hugs from his older and younger brother onstage. In the audience, the trio was supported by Priyanka and their youngest brother, Franklin Jonas.

The "Love Bug" singer's sentiments from the crowd came three days after he and Sophie shared a joint statement, confirming their split and shutting down any speculation surrounding the end of their marriage.

Joe officially filed to divorce Sophie on Sept. 5.

