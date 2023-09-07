News

Priyanka Chopra Steps Out in Sheer Gown at Victoria's Secret Show Amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Divorce News

By Rachel McRady
Published: 6:00 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

The actress was spotted on the pink carpet following news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is burning up the pink carpet! At The Manhattan Center on Wednesday in New York City, the 41-year-old actress stepped out on Wednesday for Victoria's Secret's event to celebrate The Tour '23.

For the glam occasion, Nick Jonas' wife wore a sheer black, long-sleeve belted gown with a black bra top and bottoms underneath. In 2021, Priyanka signed a deal be a part of the VS Collective in an effort to transform the brand. 

Priyanka was one of many stars in attendance at the fashion show. Emily Ratajkowski, Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Candace Swanepoel, Brooke Shields, Lourdes Leon, Renee Rapp, and more models and performers alike also showed up for the big event. 

Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 event launches the brand's reimagined show, four years after canceling its iconic event. It will air Tuesday, Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime. 

Gotham/WireImage
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The outing comes amid upsetting news in the Jonas family. Priyanka's brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, earlier this week after four years of marriage. 

Priyanka and Sophie had long referred to themselves as the "J Sisters," along with Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle Jonas. 

In fact, last month Priyanka was spotted attending the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour alongside Sophie and Danielle. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On Wednesday, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement about their split, writing, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The couple share two daughters. As for Priyanka and Nick, they share 1-year-old daughter Malti. 

Nick showed his support for his brother on Wednesday at the group's Arizona tour stop as he and Kevin gave Joe a big hug on stage. 

