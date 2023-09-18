Priyanka Chopra Shows Nick Jonas in Dad Mode in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have been celebrating Nick Jonas' birthday, but their 1-year-old daughter, Malti, was the star of the post!

On Saturday, the "Love Bug" singer turned 31 and his wife took to Instagram to share a sweet message in his honor.

"Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby ❤️🥰 @nickjonas," Priyanka wrote.

The post lead with a sweet selfie of her planting a kiss on the birthday boy's cheek, and followed with pictures of the couple during a golf outing. However, it was the final picture that gave Malti her moment in the spotlight.

In the snap, Nick is in full dad mode as he effortlessly holds Malti's bottle with one hand, without looking. Meanwhile, Malti adorably looks directly at the camera while she gets bottle service from her dad.

Nick, and Priyanka, 41, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in 2022. This summer has been filled with sweet moments of Malti kicking off tour with her father, watching football and enjoying time at the beach.

The birthday boy got more love from his two best friends and brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, as the Jonas Brothers continue The Tour.

Kevin took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Nick with their arms wrapped around each other backstage.

"Love you brother! Happy Birthday @nickjonas," Kevin wrote.

On Saturday, Joe took the lead as he paused the Jonas Brothers show in Omaha, Nebraska to wish his little brother a happy birthday.

"It's a special day," he told the crowd as they began to erupt in cheers. After calling up the crew to come to the stage with a cake, Joe began to lead the arena in singing "Happy Birthday."

After blowing out his candles, Nick walked to the side of the stage where Priyanka was there to celebrate with a kiss.

"This whole birthday thing is special," Nick told the crowd. "I'm thinking I'll have a birthday every year."

Nick went on to thank his mother for his birthday, before dedicating "Waffle House" to "all those amazing, determined, mothers out there." Nick was sure to give his wife a special shout-out, walking to the side of the stage to give her high five.

"And the fathers, you're great too," he added with a laugh.

Before going into the next song, Nick took one final moment to give his brothers some love on his special day.

"Joe, Kevin, I love you guys very much," he said before kicking off the rest of the show.

