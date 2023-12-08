Joe Jonas had another emotional moment during Thursday's Jonas Brothers tour stop, wiping tears from his eyes as he performed "Little Bird" in front of his daughters.

During one of the band's hometown shows in Newark, New Jersey, the Jonas family was out in full force. An ET insider noted that Nick, Joe and Kevin's parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, were on grandparent duty as they sat in the audience with Joe's daughters -- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 -- marking what appears to be the first time the young girls have attended their dad's current tour. The family was joined by Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, and their daughters -- Alena, 9, and Valentina, 7 -- and the so-called "Bonus Jonas," Frankie Jonas, who took the stage at one point during the show's intermission.

The heartfelt performance comes amid Joe's divorce from Sophie Turner, with whom he shares both daughters. The former couple had been married for four years.

In October, Joe and Sophie underwent what was reported to be heated mediation sessions in order to work out a temporary custody arrangement. According to docs obtained by ET, the co-parents are alternating weeks with their children through the end of the year. Joe shared Thanksgiving with his girls, while Sophie will have them on Christmas.

"Little Bird" has proven to be quite the tear jerker throughout the JoBros' tour. In Chicago, Joe became visibly emotional after a fan asked them to perform it in honor of her father who died. Before that, Kevin cried while the brothers were performing the song for a fan in Mexico City whose daughter died.

Ahead of hitting the road, the "Fly With Me" singers Spilled the ETea, and Kevin admitted that he would probably be the first one to cry while performing "Little Bird."

Nick believed it would be the fans, sharing, "I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us."

The three brothers -- who wrote the song for their own daughters -- have five little girls between them. Nick shares Malti, who turns two next month, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform on stage during their 'Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour' at Rogers Arena on November 11, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. - Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Joe has been wearing his heart on his sleeve, quite literally, rocking some fresh and sentimental ink. Last month, he revealed two dates inked in black on his chest with an "x" in between. "07.22.20" commemorates the birthday of his eldest daughter, Willa, and "07.05.22" is for the birthday of his youngest, Delphine.

Eagle-eyed fans have also called attention to what appears to be a childlike drawing of a stick figure on his bicep, with many guessing that it could be copied from a piece of art made by one of his children.

Reporting by Tionah Lee.

