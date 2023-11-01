Sophie Turner may have a new man in her life. Nearly two months after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from the actress, she was reportedly spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

The Sun obtained photos of a woman, whom they identify as the Game of Thrones star, kissing a man they reported to be Pearson in Paris, France, on Oct. 28.

In the pic, the woman, wearing a black coat and red baseball cap, smooches the man, sporting a peacoat, scarf and sneakers, while standing on the sidewalk. After their kiss, an eyewitness told the outlet that the pair parted in separate cars.

Per the outlet, Pearson, 29, split from King Charles' goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September.

Later that day, Turner and Pearson were photographed arriving at the Rugby World Cup Final match together.

Jonas filed for divorce Turner her in September. The following month, the exes reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, following a four-day mediation.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the United Kingdom with their children.

Turner and Jonas will alternate weeks with their children between October and December, according to the docs. The filing shows that the girls will be with their father on Thanksgiving and their mother on Christmas.

The judge also ordered both parties to submit a status report letter on or before Dec. 23, which will address the status of their mediation and the proceedings.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the estranged couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

