The actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming ITVX series, Joan, in September looking stunning and smiling. Filming on the Spanish island of Majorca, the 27-year-old stunned in pink shorts, brown belt and a flowy pink dress shirt over a turquoise top. She also donned sunglasses, hoop earrings and a necklace.

Turner was back at work before she and her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, struck a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters -- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. A "productive" four-day mediation session led to the agreement. After they reached the deal, Turner and Jonas shared a joint statement saying they look forward to co-parenting.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the estranged couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

According to court documents, obtained by ET, the court ruled that Jonas, 34, and Turner will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the UK with their children.

It's not the first time Turner has buried herself in work amid her ongoing divorce. Just weeks after Jonas filed for divorce after four years of marriage, Turner was spotted kissing her Joan co-star, Frank Dillane, in a scene.

Those photos showed Turner and Dillane frolicking on the beach, with the actress wearing a turquoise swimsuit and her co-star in shorts and a button-up shirt.

Joan is based on the real-life story of Joan Hannington (Turner), a mother who becomes one of London's most powerful jewel thieves alongside Boise Hannington (Dillane), her eventual husband and partner-in-crime.

