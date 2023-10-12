Joe Jonas shared some words of encouragement after reaching a custody agreement with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

On Wednesday, the "Little Bird" singer shared a picture on his Instagram Story with a message.

In the pic, snapped after the Jonas Brothers concert in Nashville, Tennessee, Joe stands in a mirror that reads, "I am at the right place at the right time, doing the right thing."

The 34-year-old singer wears a black sleeveless suit while the photographer stands behind him and snaps the pic. While his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, each took to their Instagram grids to share post-show pics, Joe did not.

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe's latest photo op comes two days after he and Sophie reached a custody agreement regarding their children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the court ruled that Joe and Sophie, 27, will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the United Kingdom with their children.

According to the docs, Sophie and Joe will alternate weeks with their children between October and December. The filing shows that the girls will be with their father on Thanksgiving and their mother on Christmas.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The custody agreement comes just days after Joe and Sophie conducted a four-day mediation from Oct. 4 through Oct. 7.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the estranged couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Joe officially filed to divorce the Game of Thrones star on Sept. 5 in Miami, Florida. In the documents obtained by ET, the "Burnin' Up" singer cited "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The pair -- who tied the knot twice in 2018 -- released a joint statement "from the two of us," confirming their split.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

RELATED CONTENT: