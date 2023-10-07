Sophie Turner is all smiles less than a week after appearing virtually for a custody hearing.

Page Six obtained photos of the Game of Thrones star on Saturday morning leaving Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment. In the photos, Turner -- sporting French-braided pigtails -- is seen wearing a black leather hoodie jacket, jeans and sneakers.

At one point, Turner, 27, holds the front door open while flashing a giant smile. Turner is later seen stepping into a waiting black SUV. Back in September, ET learned Swift lent Tuner her New York City apartment following her split from Joe Jonas. The actress is staying there with their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Page Six was also first to report Swift's gesture.

Turner on Tuesday attended a virtual hearing where a Manhattan judge set a trial date for Jan. 2, 2024, amid her and Jonas' ongoing court battle over the custody and living situation of their children. Jonas did not appear at all.

Turner's attorneys argued for a trial date as soon as possible, telling the judge that the actress "has work obligations in the U.K." beginning in January and wanted the question of custody resolved before then. They requested a two-day trial on behalf of Turner.

A source tells ET that Turner, who has been spotted hanging out with Swift since her split, took her virtual court call from Swift's Tribeca pad and then left there with a friend after the session. The two were driven to the Four Seasons and were joined by Turner's lawyers, who appeared in court.

Jonas' lawyers pressed the judge for a trial date further out, arguing that the pop star's final U.S. tour date is Dec. 9, and that the estranged couple has an in-person hearing on their divorce on Dec. 14. His lawyers shared that they expect the custody trial to last at least four days because they have several witnesses to call to stand.

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from Turner last month after four years of marriage. Just 16 days later, Turner sued him over custody of their children claiming "wrongful retention."

Turner and Jonas have been locked in a bitter battle ever since.

