Joe Jonas once allegedly called England the future "forever home" for his family with Sophie Turner.

In a letter obtained by Page Six, revealed as part of the estranged couple's ongoing court battle over the custody and living situation for their two young daughters, Jonas reportedly raved to the then-owner about the property the couple eventually purchased in Wallingford, Oxford, England.

"When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house," Jonas allegedly wrote. "While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before."

Jonas also reportedly shared how he could envision himself living in England, expressing plans to turn one of the rooms in the home into a recording studio and even noting how Turner's father approved of the property's vegetable garden as an "incredibly keen gardener."

"We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home," he allegedly continued. "I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names] and for many years pay homage to the magic you have created here."

The seller ultimately accepted Jonas and Turner's offer and they put a 10-percent deposit down on the house on July 7, just two months before Jonas filed for divorce. However, the sale has yet to close.

On Sept. 25, just days after Turner filed court documents suing Jonas in an attempt to return their two daughters home to England -- which she claimed they made their permanent home in April of this year -- the couple agreed to an interim consent order, which will temporarily keep their daughters in New York as they determine the terms of their split.

Amid the custody battle, Turner and her daughters -- 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine -- are staying in Taylor Swift's New York City apartment after the singer agreed to loan out her Tribeca loft.

The news comes after Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2009, and Turner were spotted hanging out together in New York City on several occasions. Amid the outings, a source told ET that the two women "have always liked and respected each other."

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source said. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together."

