Joe Jonas is rocking some fresh -- and sentimental -- ink. The 34-year-old singer showed off a new chest tattoo during a stop in Edmonton, Alberta, during the Jonas Brothers tour on Tuesday, memorializing the days his daughters were born.

In a fan-captured video from the show, Jonas wears a white tank top that shows two dates inked in black on his chest with an "x" in between. "07.05.22" commemorates the birthday of his eldest daughter, Willa, and "07.22.20" is for the birthday of his youngest, Delphine. Jonas shares both girls with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

The tattoo appears to be very new, as it's clearly not there in a photos from the band's performance days earlier in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Eagle-eyed fans also called attention to what appears to be a childlike drawing of a stick figure on his bicep, with many guessing that it could be copied from a piece of art made by one of his children.

On Thursday, Jonas shared a pic of the tattoo as part of a carousel of images from the Edmonton concert.

"You May Be Right… 🎶" he captioned the post.

Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs on stage during their 'Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour' at Rogers Arena on November 11, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. - Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Jonas' tender tribute to his daughters comes two months after he filed for divorce from Turner. The former couple had been married for four years.

In October, they underwent what was reported to be heated mediation sessions in order to work out a temporary custody arrangement for Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. According to court documents, obtained by ET, the court ruled that Jonas and Turner will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the U.K. with their children.

Turner and Jonas will alternate weeks with their children between October and December, according to the docs. The filing shows that the girls will be with their father on Thanksgiving and their mother on Christmas.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the duo said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

RELATED CONTENT: