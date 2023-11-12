Sophie Turner has returned to social media amid her ongoing divorce with Joe Jonas which initially made headlines just months ago.

The Game of Thrones actress, 27, broke her Instagram silence to share her support for Positive Power Plan, an initiative aimed at stopping global warming and integrating clean energy resources to create a more sustainable planet.

In the video, Turner asked her 14 million Instagram followers to check out the organization and its goals and to advocate renewable energy by joining the Positive Power Plan movement.

"Hi everyone! I have been asked to spread the word about positive power," Turner says in the short video. "And on doing the research and noticing the very clear effects of global warming, it’s something that I really wanted to raise awareness for."

"We need to switch over, move over, to renewable energy and let nature provide us with power — and not just power, positive power," she continues.

Turner's Saturday video message comes more than two months after her last post, in which she and Jonas, 34, announced their divorce to the world.

In their Sept. 6 respective posts, the two commented on the speculation surrounding their marriage and confirmed their split, one day after Jonas filed for divorce, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'" the pair -- who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 -- wrote.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," their statement concluded.

Following their statement, the couple underwent what was reported to be heated mediation sessions in order to work out a custody arrangement for their daughters.

In October, the actress and singer shared that they had finally come together to work out the details of how they will split time with their kids.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the estranged couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

According to court documents obtained by ET, the court ruled that they will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the UK with their children.

Since their split, the co-parents have each remained busy with Turner shooting a film, finding time to hang out with Taylor Swift and even potentially being spotted kissing a British aristocrat.

For his party, Jonas and his brothers -- Nick and Kevin -- have been on tour since August and will continue to travel until the end of their first leg in early December. The Jonas Brothers will then start their Five Albums One Night tour again in February outside of the U.S.

RELATED CONTENT: