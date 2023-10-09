In true Swiftie fashion, Sophie Turner appears to be turning to Taylor Swift's lyrics amid her breakup. In her first public social media post since splitting from Joe Jonas last month, the Game of Thrones alum let her accessory do the talking as she showed off what appeared to be a classic Swift-inspired friendship bracelet.

"Fearless," the beaded bracelet reads, referencing Swift's 2008 album and single of the same name, which the songstress rereleased in 2021 as Fearless (Taylor's Version). It was notably the first full-length completed as part of Swift's ongoing rerecording process.

Fans have speculated that Swift's own short-lived romance with Jonas inspired some of her songs during the Fearless era, including "Forever & Always," "You All Over Me" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

Turner shared the snapshot via her Instagram Story on Sunday, but later appeared to delete the post.

ET recently learned Swift lent Turner her New York City apartment amid her divorce from Jonas. The 27-year-old actress is staying there with their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Page Six was first to report Swift's gesture.

The pals have been photographed enjoying a number of girls' nights outs in recent weeks, including one group outing with Blake Lively and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, amid Swift's rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The next day, Turner accompanied Swift to Kelce's game against the New York Jets.

A source told ET last month that the two women "have always liked and respected each other."

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source said. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."

Over the weekend, Turner was all smiles less than a week after appearing virtually for a custody hearing.

Page Six obtained photos of the actress on Saturday morning leaving Swift's Tribeca apartment. In the photos, Turner -- sporting French-braided pigtails -- is seen wearing a black leather hoodie jacket, jeans and sneakers.

At one point, Turner is spotted holding the front door open while flashing a giant smile before stepping into a waiting black SUV.

On Tuesday, Turner attended a virtual hearing where a Manhattan judge set a trial date for Jan. 2, 2024, amid her and Jonas' ongoing court battle over the custody and living situation of their children. Jonas did not appear at all.

Turner's attorneys argued for a trial date as soon as possible, telling the judge that the actress "has work obligations in the U.K." beginning in January and wanted the question of custody resolved before then. They requested a two-day trial on behalf of Turner.

A source tells ET that Turner took her virtual court call from Swift's Tribeca pad and then left there with a friend after the session. The two were driven to the Four Seasons and were joined by Turner's lawyers, who appeared in court.

Jonas' lawyers pressed the judge for a trial date further out, arguing that his final U.S. tour date with the Jonas Brothers is Dec. 9, and that the estranged couple has an in-person hearing on their divorce on Dec. 14. His lawyers shared that they expect the custody trial to last at least four days because they have several witnesses to call to the stand.

The 34-year-old singer filed for divorce from Turner last month after four years of marriage. Just 16 days later, Turner sued him over custody of their children claiming "wrongful retention."

Days after the actress filed her lawsuit, ET confirmed that the two agreed to an Interim Consent Order prohibiting the removal of the children from New York pending further order of the court.

