Travis Kelce feels like he's on top of the world with all the attention surrounding his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about that and more while speaking to reporters Friday at the team's practice facility. He was asked about the media frenzy that's come ever since Swift accepted his invitation to come see him at an NFL game, which ultimately led to Swift sitting next to Kelce's mom, Donna, in the tight end's luxury box.

Then, the two-time Super Bowl champion admitted that the entire experience has him even more on top of the world than when he lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year.

"As all the attention comes it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world," he said. "It's fun."

The "Enchanted" singer has since been spotted partying with Kelce and the rest of his fam bam at a Chiefs after-party. She then jetted to the Big Apple to catch the Chiefs against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium the following week. That game was also attended by none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The romance, no doubt, has put them both under the spotlight even more so, and he knows that being part of the limelight comes with some caveats.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time it comes with it," he said. "You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason."

That being said, Kelce says he's taking it all in stride.

"Just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," he said. "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. So I'll just keep rolling with that."

The minute-by-minute reporting on Kelce and Swift has rankled some so-called NFL purists who decry all the attention surrounding the rumored relationship. But Kelce's not concerned, unless it affects the 52 men in the locker room.

"Everybody's having fun with it, you know? Whether I think they're overdoing it or not, I know I brought this to myself," Kelce said. "I've been fortunate enough to have with it. That's all that matters, that it's not pissing anybody off, over here at least."

Kelce also addressed Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers referring to him as "Mr. Pfizer" as he opined on the Jets' "moral victory" in a loss to the Chiefs last weekend. Kelce is a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical giant, which recently launched a public health campaign imploring people to get a yearly COVID-19 vaccine when they go in for their annual flu shot.

"[It was a] moral victory out there," Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show. "that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well, and Pat [Mahomes] didn't have a crazy game, and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down. He didn't have his crazy impact game."

Kelce took anything but offense to the "Mr. Pfizer" reference.

"I thought it was pretty good," he said. "With this mustache right now I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers? Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there."

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune.

RELATED CONTENT: