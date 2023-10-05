Even the White House is weighing in on Taylor Swift's rumored romance with Travis Kelce. During Thursday's White House press briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made his way to the podium, as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told him, "We weren't sure if you knew who Taylor Swift was."

"I know who Taylor Swift is," Kirby assured Jean-Pierre and the room of reporters, before proving his knowledge by saying, "Apparently she's dating a football player."

The reporters jumped at that, with one asking, "Do you have any inside scoop on that?"

"It's, like, the biggest story of the week," another reporter laughed, with a third jokingly asking, "Anything you can tell us on that front?"

It wasn't until one journalist asked, "Does President [Joe] Biden think it's real?" that Kirby decided to weigh in.

"The relationship? In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports," Kirby quipped. "I will happily take the question back to our analysts."

The latest update on Swift and Kelce's rumored romance came shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told the Chasin' It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel podcast that he "can't be mad at how it's all played out."

On his own podcast, however, Kelce did admit that he thinks the NFL is "overdoing it a little bit for sure" with their interest in his love life, which has included Swift-themed promos, social media updates, and near-constant attention on the singer during her appearances at his games.

The NFL defended their recent actions, though, telling ET in a statement, "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally."

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the statement continued. "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

RELATED CONTENT: