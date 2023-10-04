Travis Kelce recently spoke candidly about the unexpected media frenzy surrounding his rumored romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. During a podcast appearance on Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel, Travis opened up about the attention their alleged relationship has garnered.

When asked by the hosts if he ever anticipated the level of attention and speculation their rumored romance would attract, Travis admitted, "I had no idea, man. You can't tell me that anybody else did either, but I can't be mad at how it's all played out. I'll say that."

The hosts couldn't resist some lighthearted banter, joking that the recent series of events surrounding Travis and Taylor had likely increased his recognition among the public.

Taylor, who is known for her hit songs and high-profile relationships, has been spotted at two of Travis' recent NFL games, most recently at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Jets. She brought along a bevy of A-list pals including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and more.

Previously, Travis had shared his excitement about having Taylor attend one of his games alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. He expressed his admiration for Taylor's positive reception among his friends and family, saying, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family."

The NFL star also playfully referenced Taylor's hit song, Getaway Car, saying, "Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end."

Elsa/Getty Images

Travis further acknowledged that he had actively pursued a meeting with Taylor, revealing, "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor." However, he emphasized his desire to respect both of their personal lives.

In a new episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's New Heights podcast -- which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- Travis opened up about how he feels the NFL is handling their budding romance.

"Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?" Jason asks his brother.

"I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed," Travis responds.

"Take away your feelings for Taylor," Jason teases. "What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?"

Elsa/Getty Images

With a laugh, Travis admits that he thinks it's "fun" to see stars at the game. "I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think..."

"They're overdoing it," Jason interjects.

"They're overdoing it a little bit, for sure," Travis continues. "Especially my situation."

He adds, "I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

Ahead of the game, NBC promoted their broadcast of the hotly anticipated match-up by going all-in on promoting Taylor's rumored romance with Travis. They had Taylor-themed promos, a segment featuring Carson Daly and The Voice explaining football to Swifties, and more than a few cutaways and references to the songstress throughout the night.

The blitz paid off and NBC reaped the rewards with a massive ratings boost.

Travis and Taylor, both 33, sparked romance rumors on Sept. 24, when the GRAMMY-winning singer attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game at the NFL star's home stadium. The buzzed-about moment was followed by Taylor celebrating the Chiefs' win during a private party.

Though the duo haven't officially confirmed anything, Travis hasn't been shy when it comes to taking to the comments section. Last week, Travis admitted he would be willing to trade sports in order to keep things going with Taylor, after Mark Cuban suggested she ditch him for a Dallas Mavericks basketball star. More recently, he thanked sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for manifesting his future connection with Taylor on the Calm Down podcast, which was filmed in August. In the resurfaced video, Andrews makes a plea to Taylor to give the Kansas City Chiefs star a chance.

"😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!" No. 87 wrote in the comments.

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are "excited about where things are headed" between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

RELATED CONTENT: