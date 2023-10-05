Donna Kelce is still getting used to life in the spotlight -- after her sons both faced off against one another in Super Bowl LVII in February, and then son Travis' high-profile rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

The adoring, supportive mom sat down for an interview with the Got It From My Momma podcast, and spoke with host Jennifer Vickery Smith about the massive amount of recent attention.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," she said with a laugh. "Because it's something I've never been involved with ever before."

Donna first became famous when her sons -- Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles -- went head to head in the biggest game of the year, and both gave their mom frequent shout-outs.

"I thought it would be over at that point," Donna shared. "But it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before.

"So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride," she added, referring to the massive amount of attention is being paid to her son's high-profile romance with the "Shake It Off" singer.

The frenzy was sparked late last month when Taylor joined Donna in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. It escalated to a whole new level last Sunday, when Taylor and a slew of her famous friends showed up to watch Travis and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Sales of Travis' jersey, No. 87, have skyrocketed amid the romance, and the Chiefs' match-up against the Jets got the highest ratings for a Sunday Night football broadcast since the Super Bowl, with 27 million average viewers.

All along the way, the NFL and NBC have gone all in on capitalizing on the interest.

"All I can tell you is the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank," Donna said. "Good for them. They're getting the ramifications of everything."

"They've told me personally the Kelce family has done more good PR for football then if they paid a million dollars to a PR firm," she added. "We're normal, relatable, genuine, authentic."

So far, Donna and Taylor have shared highly publicized moments at the last two of the Chiefs' Sunday Night Football games, including one where Swift was seen warmly putting her arm around Donna.

Travis previously addressed Taylor cheering him on in an episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason -- and he revealed what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and his close friends had to say about the pop star after she attended his home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile.

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are "excited about where things are headed" between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

