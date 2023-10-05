Travis Kelce is making his niece's wildest dreams come true. On the latest episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's New Heights podcast, Travis discussed his niece, Wyatt's, fourth birthday.

"Happy birthday, baby Wy!" Travis exclaimed while talking to his brother, who happens to be Wyatt's dad, Jason Kelce. Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, shares Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months, with his wife, Kylie.

"She loves the camera you got her," Jason told Travis, 34, who was delighted by the news.

"Let's go!" Taylor Swift's rumored beau exclaimed. "There's nothing cooler than a little kid going around snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?"

"She has. We got a bunch of them lying around. She took a bunch at her birthday party Saturday. Papa Kelce was sitting with her, showing how to work it," Jason, 35, replied of his and Travis' dad, Ed Kelce. "It was awesome."

"All right, Big Ed. Getting in there!" Travis chimed in.

Amid Wyatt's birthday celebrations, Travis has been in the news for his rumored romance with Swift, 33. The high-profile coupling has been big news in the White House and the NFL, and Travis previously told the Chasin' It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel podcast that he "can't be mad at how it's all played out."

On his own podcast, however, Kelce did admit that he thinks the NFL is "overdoing it a little bit for sure" with their interest in his love life, which has included Swift-themed promos, social media updates, and near-constant attention on the singer during her appearances at his games.

The NFL defended their recent actions, though, telling ET in a statement, "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally."

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the statement continued. "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

RELATED CONTENT: