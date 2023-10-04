Travis Kelce is opening up about his pre-game chat with Aaron Rodgers. On the latest episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed what he told the New York Jets quarterback, who experienced a season-ending injury in the first game of the season before their two teams faced off on Sunday night.

"I just wanted to go up to him to tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that he got banged up and needed to get surgery," Kelce said, before referencing Hard Knocks, HBO's docuseries focused on Rodgers and the Jets.

"Watching Hard Knocks, it was electric to see what Aaron Rodgers was going to do with that team," Kelce continued. "And not to say that they're not gonna be great because he's not there, but I think that having Aaron there was gonna be that much more entertaining for the fans of the game like I am."

Kelce concluded, "You just hate to see the great ones go down with injury, that’s for sure. I just went up to him and told him we were all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick."

Rodgers was more mum about his talk with Kelce, telling The Pat McAfee Show, "I think some things need to be left on the field. It's actually a better story, probably, left up to the imagination... I've known him for a long time. It was just a quick chat."

In Rodgers' interview, he also spoke about the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Chiefs, noting "our defense played well."

"[Chiefs quarterback] Pat [Mahomes] didn't have a crazy game, and 'Mr. Pfizer,' we shut kind of him down a lot. He didn't have a crazy impact game," Rodgers, who was previously embroiled in a COVID-19 vaccination controversy, said of Kelce, who recently teamed up with the drug company to encourage people to get their coronavirus and flu vaccines.

Later in the interview, Rodgers spoke about his nickname for Kelce again, noting, "He's doing commercials for Pfizer, so I'm sure he's owning it."

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kelce's football season has been eventful to say the least, as he's made headlines for his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. Watch the video below for more about the A-list duo.

