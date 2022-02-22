Aaron Rodgers is apologizing for the comments he made about COVID-19 during the NFL season.

In an appearance on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM Radio show Tuesday, Rodgers apologized to his ex-fiancé, Shailene Woodley, for the way his comments affected both the actress and his loved ones.

"One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people," Rodgers said. "I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out."

"I never wanted to be divisive in this whole thing, I really didn’t," the Green Bay Packers quarterback continued. "The issue is polarizing, I get that and I know there’s a lot of fear involved around that, but my intention was never to be divisive."

In November, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. After quarantining, the NFL star revealed that he was "allergic" to ingredients in both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines, despite previously claiming that he was immunized. Rodgers was criticized and even spoofed on Saturday Night Live for his deceit, his refusal of the vaccine and the interviews that came after, in which he spread false information about the virus.

Rodgers went on to say sorry to his loved ones and Woodley, who came to his defense in the aftermath of his COVID controversy.

"I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones," the football player added. "I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel they’d be taking…Understanding kind of the entire gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people. To those people, I just say I’m sorry."

Rodgers' apology comes just one day after he took to Instagram to share his love for the 30-year-old Big Little Lies star.

Posting a "#MondayNightGratitude" post featuring "the incredibly special people in my life," Rodgers featured Woodley first.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers captioned a pic of the former couple cuddling up on the couch together. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

ET confirmed last week that the former couple was splitting less than a year after Woodley confirmed their engagement, with a source telling ET that the actress and athlete "called it quits but remain friends."

"They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries it was hard to see one another," the source added. "The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."

RELATED CONTENT

Aaron Rodgers Thanks Ex Shailene Woodley After Split: 'I Love You'

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up

Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers After COVID-19 Vaccine Backlash

‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Controversy With the NFL This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery