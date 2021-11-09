Shailene Woodley is coming to Aaron Rodgers' defense after an outlet reported that Rodgers had broken his COVID-19 quarantine to get coffee in Los Angeles. Woodley took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam the news outlets who were "grasping at straws" in their attempt to "disparage" her fiancé.

"Literally ya’ll need to calm the f**k down. This is straight up hilarious," Woodley wrote. "News outlets still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f**king men on the streets of L.A. and saying it's him."

The photo features a man in an all-black sweatsuit, black beanie and white tennis shoes, who Woodley said is not her fiancé.

"I know Aaron’s body very well," she continued before circling and pointing to the man's feet. "First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger."

"For those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and sh**y media, it’s no secret, he has the hairiest hands on the f**king planet," the actress added. "This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (Go ahead, zoom in.)"

"Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this," Woodley concluded.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. After quarantining, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed that he was "allergic" to ingredients in both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines, despite previously claiming that he was immunized.

"At the time, my plan was to say that I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers shared. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would’ve said, 'Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther, I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy.'"

He also added that he felt the media had a "witch hunt" out against athletes who are unvaccinated.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody," Rodgers said, adding that the CDC’s website advises people like him, who have allergies against the vaccines, to not take them.

"This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVEpic.twitter.com/CxovoT7Icw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Later in the interview, Rodgers, who is currently engaged to Woodley, added that it's a goal of his to become a father someday and said he is concerned that there have been no long-term studies about the vaccine's effect on sterilization and fertility.

Due to his diagnosis, Rodgers missed last Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but will return for this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

