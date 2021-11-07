'SNL': Pete Davidson Roasts Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Claims
Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Stacey Dash Details Her Addiction and Past Traumas
'Smallville' Turns 20! Cast Reunites and Reflects on the Series'…
Saturday Night Live wasted no time poking fun at Aaron Rodgers on Saturday, with Pete Davidson playing the embattled NFL star in the cold open.
Appearing on Justice With Judge Jeanine -- opposite Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro -- Davidson's Rodgers bemoaned the "woke mob" coming after him for his interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, where he discussed his reasons for being unvaccinated, said he consulted pal Joe Rogan for advice after testing positive for COVID-19, referenced Martin Luther King Jr. and more.
"It's my body and my COVID," Davidson's Rodgers said to Pirro. "I can give it to whoever I want."
The Green Bay Packers quarterback was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after his positive COVID test and Davidson joked about other consequences, saying, "It's gotten so bad that State Farm called and they're not even giving me the Rodgers rate!"
Much of the backlash against Rodgers stems from the fact that he stated earlier in the season that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19, leading many to believe he had been vaccinated. In fact, Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor, but was denied an exemption from the NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols based on his antibody levels, leaving his status as unvaccinated.
"I never lied," Davidson's Rodgers insisted on SNL. "I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, 'Trust me. I'm more or less immunized. Go team!'"
Of the backlash, he joked, "Look, people can talk all they want. But at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1. Meaning, of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."
RELATED CONTENT:
Aaron Rodgers Says He Was Allergic to COVID Vaccines
Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Rodgers Says Time Apart From Shailene Woodley Is a 'Good Thing'
Related Gallery