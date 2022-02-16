Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits less than a year after she confirmed their engagement, according to multiple reports.

The just-announced NFL MVP and The Big Little Lies actress started dating around July 2020. It wasn't until Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February 2021 when she confirmed her engagement to Rodgers.

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" said Woodley, who also revealed they met during the pandemic. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

Just weeks before Woodley's confirmation, Rodgers himself dropped the bombshell that he was engaged to Woodley during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments," he said. "One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged."

Woodley, 30, told Fallon that the 38-year-old QB is "just a wonderful, incredible human being." She also revealed she "never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living."

She also said she doesn't know the "football guy" in Rodgers.

"I don't get it. He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand. 'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know," she quipped.

As for why Woodley and Rodgers kept their engagement news a secret, Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter that, in the end, they wanted to control the narrative.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley said. "And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

RELATED CONTENT:

‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Controversy With the NFL This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Aaron Rodgers Engaged to Shailene Woodley: Everything We Know

Carrie Underwood Reacts to Vaccination Joke at CMAs

Aaron Rodgers Fined $14,650 for Breach of COVID-19 Protocols

Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers After COVID-19 Vaccine Backlash

'SNL': Pete Davidson Roasts Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Claims

Aaron Rodgers Says He Was Allergic to COVID Vaccines

Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers Says Time Apart From Shailene Woodley Is a 'Good Thing'