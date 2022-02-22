Aaron Rodgers Thanks Ex Shailene Woodley After Split: 'I Love You and Am Grateful For You'
There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Aaron Rodgers and his ex-fiancée, Shailene Woodley. ET confirmed last week that the former couple was splitting less than a year after Woodley confirmed their engagement, and on Monday, the 38-year-old NFL MVP took to Instagram to share his love for the 30-year-old Big Little Lies star.
Posting a "#MondayNightGratitude" post featuring "the incredibly special people in my life," Rodgers featured Woodley first.
"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers captioned a pic of the former couple cuddling up on the couch together. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."
A source previously told ET that the former pair "called it quits but remain friends."
"They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries it was hard to see one another," the source added. "The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."
