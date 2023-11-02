Joe Jonas Reacts to Stranger Saying He Looks 'Crazy' in Person

Oh, this is an S.O.S. Just ask Joe Jonas, who immediately took to TikTok after someone said he looked "crazy in person."

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer uploaded a video Wednesday on the social media platform and shared that he recently walked into a CVS. Upon entering the pharmacy retailer, Joe said the security guard made a comment that left him baffled.

"I just walked into a CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh, Joe Jonas?'" the singer explained in the video. "And I said, 'Hey, man, what's going on?' And I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

A very confused Joe -- wearing a brown leather jacket over a blue shirt and beige trucker hat -- then relayed question to his millions of followers: "Is that a compliment?"

In the caption to the video, Joe also asked, "Is it a compliment? Yes or no? 😂."

Suffice it to say, Joe's fans flooded the comments section with their own theories.

"Maybe he meant to say 'it's crazy to see you in person,'" one fan commented. Another wrote, "It probably came out wrong and he's probably thinking about it," while another added, "LMFAOOOOOOO he was def trying to say, 'it's crazy to see you in person' and he will def think abt this for the rest of his life."

Perhaps even more shocking to fans is that the famed singer was casually shopping at CVS.

Added one fan, "lmao we love a humble man."

