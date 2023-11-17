Joe Jonas Co-Writes Song for Simu Liu Called 'Break My Heart'

Simu Liu's already taken the world by storm with his deft superhero skills. And he's doing it again. With his voice and a little help from Joe Jonas.

The world got a bit of a pleasant surprise Friday when the 34-year-old actor dropped his debut EP, Anxious-Avoidant, a four-track pop album featuring "Break My Heart," which was co-written by the Jonas Brothers singer. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star took to Instagram on the day his EP dropped and shared that he "collaborated with some incredibly talented artists on this EP."

The IG post included a photo from the music video to his fourth track, "Warm."

"From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life," the Marvel star shared in his caption. "I hope you’ll all give it a listen this Friday, and of course, am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey."

ET's Denny Directo caught up with Liu at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday night in Los Angeles where he shared that singing's always been a passion of his.

"I think one of the amazing things that you get to do when you've experienced what I've experienced over the last few years is, what else do you wanna share with the world," he tells ET, and singing was the natural next step.

The actor, who walked hopped the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, said his parents got him to play piano at a really young age, and then he taught myself how to sing. Why?

Simu Liu and his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

"To impress a girl that I liked," he said with a chuckle. "Now, I get to put it all on tape."

As for the injury to his right leg that required him to slip on a walking boot, Liu says it was bound to happen when one plays an intense game of basketball at his age.

"Things happen that you can't control," he quipped. "It's up to you whether to accept it and lie down or you say, 'No! I wanna go to the GQ Men of the Year party. I wanna see my friends. I wanna dress up. I wanna take my beautiful date and I wanna have a good time.'"

Liu, who starred a Ken doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, also shared that he's not surprised at all that the film recently earned a whopping 11 GRAMMY nominations, including Record and Songs of the Year and Best Rap Performance.

"It's wild," he said. "I'm not surprised by it at all because we have incredible artists."

RELATED CONTENT: