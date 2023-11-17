New Music Friday November 17: Drake, Dolly Parton, Simu Liu and More

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Drake leads this week's releases with For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, alongside new music from Dolly Parton and 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne and Foo Fighters & H.E.R.
Earlier this week, the Rolling Loud music festival announced that Nicki Minaj, Post Malone & Lil Uzi Vert will headline Rolling Loud California 2024. The event will happen March 15 to 17, and will also feature performances from YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Big Sean and more. Festival passes are on sale now.
For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition – Drake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rock Star – Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE – 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Glass" – Foo Fighters & H.E.R.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Snow Angel Deluxe – Reneé Rapp
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Black Mona Lisa – Billy Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT – Simu Liu
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Christmas Isn't Christmas" – Bon Jovi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
fruitcake – Sabrina Carpenter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"exes" – Tate McRae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
When A Crooner Dies – Leslie Odom, Jr.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
New Blue Sun -- André "3000" Benjamin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Nightmares In The Trenches – Lil Durk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ORANGE BLOOD – ENHYPEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Somethings I'll Never Know" – Teddy Swims & Maren Morris
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Get Close" – Ari Lennox
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How We’re Livin'" – Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Broken Melodies (JVKE Remix)" – NCT Dream & JVKE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)" – Foy Vance feat Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith Urban
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
COSMO – Ozuna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Amigos" – BIBI feat Becky G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"he never will" – Alexander Stewart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Homesick" – Chloe Stroll
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Girl With No Face" – Allie X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Chase" – Tish Melton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Little Things" – Jaylee Gandy
