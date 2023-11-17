Music

New Music Friday November 17: Drake, Dolly Parton, Simu Liu and More

By Zoe Phillips
Published: 10:43 AM PST, November 17, 2023

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Drake leads this week's releases with For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, alongside new music from Dolly Parton and 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne and Foo Fighters & H.E.R

Earlier this week, the Rolling Loud music festival announced that Nicki Minaj, Post Malone & Lil Uzi Vert will headline Rolling Loud California 2024. The event will happen March 15 to 17, and will also feature performances from YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Big Sean and more. Festival passes are on sale now

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition – Drake

 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Rock Star – Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE – 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Glass" – Foo Fighters & H.E.R.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Snow Angel Deluxe – Reneé Rapp

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Black Mona Lisa – Billy Porter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT – Simu Liu

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Christmas Isn't Christmas" – Bon Jovi 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

fruitcake – Sabrina Carpenter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"exes" – Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

When A Crooner Dies – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

New Blue Sun -- André "3000" Benjamin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By)

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Nightmares In The Trenches – Lil Durk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ORANGE BLOOD – ENHYPEN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Somethings I'll Never Know" – Teddy Swims & Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Get Close" – Ari Lennox

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"How We’re Livin'" – Brian Kelley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Broken Melodies (JVKE Remix)" – NCT Dream & JVKE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)" – Foy Vance feat Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith Urban

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

COSMO – Ozuna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Amigos" – BIBI feat Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"he never will" – Alexander Stewart

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Homesick" – Chloe Stroll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Girl With No Face" – Allie X

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Chase" – Tish Melton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Little Things" – Jaylee Gandy

