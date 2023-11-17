New Music Friday November 17: Drake, Dolly Parton, Simu Liu and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Drake leads this week's releases with For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, alongside new music from Dolly Parton and 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne and Foo Fighters & H.E.R.

Earlier this week, the Rolling Loud music festival announced that Nicki Minaj, Post Malone & Lil Uzi Vert will headline Rolling Loud California 2024. The event will happen March 15 to 17, and will also feature performances from YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Big Sean and more. Festival passes are on sale now.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition – Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Rock Star – Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE – 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Glass" – Foo Fighters & H.E.R.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Snow Angel Deluxe – Reneé Rapp

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Black Mona Lisa – Billy Porter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT – Simu Liu

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Christmas Isn't Christmas" – Bon Jovi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

fruitcake – Sabrina Carpenter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"exes" – Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

When A Crooner Dies – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

New Blue Sun -- André "3000" Benjamin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By)

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Nightmares In The Trenches – Lil Durk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ORANGE BLOOD – ENHYPEN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Somethings I'll Never Know" – Teddy Swims & Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Get Close" – Ari Lennox

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"How We’re Livin'" – Brian Kelley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Broken Melodies (JVKE Remix)" – NCT Dream & JVKE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)" – Foy Vance feat Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith Urban

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

COSMO – Ozuna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Amigos" – BIBI feat Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"he never will" – Alexander Stewart

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Homesick" – Chloe Stroll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Girl With No Face" – Allie X

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Chase" – Tish Melton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Little Things" – Jaylee Gandy

RELATED CONTENT: