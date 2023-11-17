Ariana Grande dressed to the nines as she stepped out to support rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater's latest project. On Thursday, the "Save Your Tears" singer wore a glam black velvet gown and sheer Calzedonia tights to attend the opening night performance of Monty Python's Spamalot on Broadway, in which Slater plays The Historian/Prince Herbert.

Grande was snapped outside the St. James Theatre in New York City signing autographs for fans. She sported a timeless look, accessorizing her strapless dress with sheer black gloves, black heels, a black bag and a black coat draped over her elbows to show off her bare shoulders. Grande slicked her blonde hair back into a simple pony and completed her look with pearl drop earrings and a classic red lip.

While Thursday marked Spamalot's official opening, Grande also previously attended an early performance of the show on Halloween night.

Ariana Grande is seen on November 16, 2023 in New York City. - DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariana Grande is seen on November 16, 2023 in New York City. - DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meanwhile, Slater hit the red carpet with his castmates -- Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart -- before the show.

Ethan Slater poses at the opening night of "Spamalot" on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on November 16, 2023 in New York City. - Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart attends "Spamalot" Opening Night at St. James Theatre on November 16, 2023 in New York City. - Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ethan Slater takes part in the curtain call during "Spamalot" Opening Night at St. James Theatre on November 16, 2023 in New York City. - Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Just last week, Grande and Slater were spotted together backstage at Gutenberg! The Musical! where they posed with the show's stars, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. They attended the show with Slater's Spamalot co-star, Urie.

Rannells posted photos with the stars backstage on Instagram, writing, "We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot! 🧡🧡🧡"

A source told ET last month that Grande and Slater are "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship," amid their respective divorces. "Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source adds. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

After working together on the highly anticipated Wicked film adaptation, Grande and Slater's rumored romance was reported back in July. Grande was in the process of finalizing her divorce from Dalton Gomez, which was made official on Oct. 6. Slater split from wife Lilly Jay on July 26.

Slater's gig in Spamalot marks his first return to the Great White Way since starring in the titular role of SpongeBob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical in 2017. For that show, he was nominated for a Tony Award.

RELATED CONTENT: