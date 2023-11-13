Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are getting their Broadway on! The Wicked co-stars and rumored new pair were spotted backstage at Gutenberg! The Musical! where they posed with the show's stars, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad.

Slater attended the show with his Spamalot co-star, Michael Urie, and Grande.

Rannells posted photos with the stars backstage on Instagram, writing, "We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot! 🧡🧡🧡"

After filming the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked together, the musicians have been all about the theater lately as Slater returned to the Great White Way last month in Spamalot. Grande showed her support by attending the Halloween performance of the musical revival.

Their rumored romance was first reported back in July, a period during which Grande was in the process of finalizing her divorce from Dalton Gomez. The divorce was officially concluded on Oct. 6. Slater officially split from wife Lilly Jay on July 26.

The two were recently spotted smiling and laughing over dinner at the MO Lounge, a lavish New York City hot spot located inside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, were seen enjoying some drinks together at a private corner table, and showing some PDA as they looked out over the city.

This outing came almost exactly a month after Grande and Slater enjoyed a day together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 22.

A source told ET that things have been going well between Grande and Slater, noting that the pair are "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship."

"Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source shared. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

