Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoyed a day together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, ET has confirmed.

The Wicked co-stars' outing comes amid their respective divorces. Grande filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez on Sept. 18, while Slater officially split from wife Lilly Jay on July 26.

The couple appeared to do their best to keep a low profile during their Disney day, but were spotted by eagle-eyed fans who reported the sighting to DeuxMoi. In photos published by the site, Grande and Slater appear to be pictured from behind wearing black hoodies and baseball hats. DeuxMoi also reports that Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, was with them.

While the London-based production of Wicked remains halted amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Slater was seen back home in New York City last month. He was also recently cast in the upcoming Broadway revival of Spamalot.

It was back in July when a source confirmed to ET that Grande and Gomez had separated after two years of marriage. Following the breakup, Grande began dating Slater. The Broadway actor -- who previously starred as the titular SpongeBob in SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical -- filed for divorce from his wife one week after news about his relationship with Grande went public.

In August, a source told ET that Grande and Slater's "relationship is still progressing."

"Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," the source said, referencing the toddler son Slater shares with his estranged wife. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."

As for Grande, the source said that she was "trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out."

When it comes to the pop star's brother, the source said that he "just wants Ariana to be happy and supports her every step of the way."

"He respects the fact that she knows what's best for her, and as long as Ethan is treating her well, he feels good," the source added.

The latest update on Grande and Slater's romance comes after a source told ET that the pair "connected as friends first because they have a lot in common and many similar interests." Another source noted that Grande and Slater "have a lot in common and have a lot of fun" together.

