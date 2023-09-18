Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez File for Divorce

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are making their split official, and have both filed for divorce, ET can confirm.

TMZ was first to report that Grande's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed first on Monday, with Gomez immediately following suit with his response. The outlet also reports that the couple had a prenup, and worked everything out prior to filing -- they have been ironing out the details in the two months since a source confirmed their split after two years of marriage to ET in July.

A source told ET at the time, "Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit. Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split."

Another source noted, "Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

A third source also emphasized the toll that the couple's work schedules took on the relationship, saying, "Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn't. Ariana has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."

Following her separation from Gomez, Grande has begun dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in July, one week after news about his relationship with Grande went public.

"Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," a source told ET in August of the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."

As for Grande, the source said that she was "trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out," but noted that "their relationship is still progressing."

