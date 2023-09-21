The Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez divorce case started with a "Bang Bang" -- she filed first on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles Superior Court at exactly 10:21 a.m. Then, at 11:39 a.m., Gomez filed his response to her divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the "Thank U, Next" songstress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. She listed the date of separation as Feb. 20. They tied the knot on May 15, 2021.

With no children involved in the marriage -- as stated in the court documents -- the divorce case seemingly has all the makings of an amicable one. When it comes to "spousal or domestic partner support," Grande checked off "other" and specified that there's a prenuptial agreement in place.

As for any separate and community property during the course of the marriage, Grande -- who filed the paperwork under her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera -- says the former couple should adhere to the terms set in their prenuptial agreement. As for attorney's fees and costs, Grande says they'll pay their own legal bills.

Grande is repped by go-to Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the same attorney who repped Kevin Costner in his contentious divorce case.

Gomez's response to the divorce filing mirrors Grande's -- they list the same reason for the dissolution of marriage, date of separation and that they'll pay their own legal fees. The one big difference in Gomez's paperwork pertains to spousal or domestic partner support -- he checked off "reserve for future determination the issue of support payable" to him.

And under separate and community property, Gomez says he is unaware of the nature and extent of both and "will amend his Response when same are ascertained."

As for how Gomez was able to quickly respond to Grande's divorce filing, it appears Gomez prepared his court documents on Sept. 14 -- the date he signed it along with his attorney, Joel D. Schwartz -- but waited until Grande pulled the trigger first.

It was back in July when a source confirmed to ET that they separated after two years of marriage.

"Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit," the source added. "Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split."

Another source told ET, "Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

A third source also emphasized the toll that the couple's work schedules took on the relationship, saying, "Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn't. Ariana has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."

Following her separation from Gomez, Grande has begun dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in July, one week after news about his relationship with Grande went public.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Gomez has started dating again but "he is not completely over his relationship with Ariana."

