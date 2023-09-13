Ariana Grande's estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, has been keeping himself busy "in positive ways" since his split with the pop star became public.

In July, a source confirmed to ET that the pair separated after two years of marriage, noting that the couple -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately was just not a good fit."

A separate source tells ET that the luxury real estate agent has been "throwing himself into work and working harder than ever since his split from Ariana. He is trying to stay distracted and keep himself busy in positive ways."

While the 30-year-old singer has sparked rumors that she's dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, the source says that Gomez has made his own steps toward moving on romantically. "He is dating a little bit and a lot of girls are giving Dalton attention," the source shares. "He is not completely over his relationship with Ariana, but he is doing his best to move forward."

Instagram

A source confirmed Grande's dating news to ET just three days after her split from Gomez made headlines. Slater plays Boq in director Jon M. Chu's upcoming adaptation of the beloved musical -- a Munchkin who is deeply in love with (but ultimately, romantically rejected by) Galinda, played by Grande. (Boq later becomes the Tin Man as Wicked sets up the world of The Wizard of Oz.)

"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," the source said. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."

Slater is also recently single. The Broadway star married his former high school classmate, Lilly Jay, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last year. In November 2022, Slater shared an anniversary tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, "My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet." Grande liked the post.

Slater officially filed for divorce from Jay, a week after news broke that he'd sparked a romance with Grande.

Following the news, ET learned that Slater's estranged wife was not happy about the Wicked romance.

A source close to Jay told ET she's "devastated" by the breakup with her husband and that "this is not the future she had in mind." The source added, "She's doing her best to get back on her feet. She's incredibly smart and driven" and "she is truly the best mother."