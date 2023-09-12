Ariana Grande is sharing some untold facts about her beauty routine.

In the latest edition of Vogue's Beauty Secrets segment, the 30-year-old songstress gives the world a look as she does her full everyday glam routine. The r.e.m. Beauty founder begins with her daily skin care, before she goes into the makeup.

As Grande begins the application, she reveals the personal journey she has been on with beauty.

"I feel like my relationship to beauty has changed so much over the years, especially because I started so young," the "Rain on Me" singer says. "You know, being exposed to so many voices at a young age, especially with people who have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not."

Grande, who began her career on Nickelodeon, admits that she used her over-the-top makeup looks to hide behind insecurities.

"But you know, when you're 17, you don't really know, you don't know that yet. I, over the years, used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind," she adds. "More and more, more hair, more and more thicker, the eyeliner. And that can be beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it and appreciation for it. But I think, as I get older, I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore."

She explains about her new intentions with makeup, "I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. We're here talking about beauty secrets. Isn't the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?"

Grande reveals that she is often inspired by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn and the confidence and ahead-of-their time tricks they did with makeup. In a more personal reveal while working on her lip makeup, the singer shares that she used to get Botox and fillers.

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox," she says. "I stopped in 2018 'cause I felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know."

Becoming emotional, Grande speaks about the aspect of using makeup to hide, and how she made the decision not to do that anymore.

"I didn't expect to get emotional," she says, tearing up a little. "For a long time beauty was about hiding for me, and now it's not. Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox -- and maybe I'll start again one day -- I don't know. To each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful. I do support."

Grande says that she is loving embracing her natural face and the fine lines that come with getting older.

"But I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging is like such a, it can be such a beautiful thing,"

Ending her video, Grande jokes that she may do a little upkeep with her appearance in the years to come, but she will still embrace her natural beauty.

"Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah, but these are just thoughts we should be able to discuss," she says. "If we're sitting here talking about secrets, f**k it, let's lay it all out there."

Grande's latest conversation about makeup comes after she hilariously took to TikTok in June to throw shade at her old makeup looks.

In a video captioned, "Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip," the "7 Rings" singer lip syncs the viral sound, where Khloe Kardashian questions her mother, Kris Jenner's, eye makeup choice.

"I've been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something," her old self says while applying a heavy line of eyeliner. Grande interjects, "Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?"

Her old self agrees.

"Yeah, I'm going through a phase," she says. "Is that OK with you?

Grande then mimics the sarcastic "sure" before awkwardly looking around to break the tension.

"Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip."

Leave it to Grande to add a little humor to a makeup look.

