Ariana Grande is one to be admired. She's radiant and self-deprecating all at the same time.
The 29-year-old singer's beauty line, R.E.M. Beauty, posted a TikTok video on Saturday in which the "7 Rings" singer pokes fun at her old self applying a thick amount of makeup for a moody look. The 14-second video opens with Grande watching her old self applying makeup and about to embark on an unknown subject. But Grande had other plans.
"I've been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something," her old self says before Grande interjects, "Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?"
Her old self agrees.
"Yeah, I'm going through a phase," she says, "Is that OK with you?
Grande then offers a sarcastic "sure" before awkwardly looking around to break the tension.
The video's also overlayed with the text, "Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip."
@r.e.m.beauty who else knows the feeling? makeup makes all the difference... but we’ll never get enough of #attheborderline♬ original sound - Kardash Kingdom
Grande's fans got a kick out of the video. One fan wrote, "you’re so beautiful :’)," while another added, "we love both versions of @arianagrande :))) ♡." Another fan wrote, "THE OLD MAKE UP OMG SLAY QUEEN."
The TikTok video comes nearly two months after Grande candidly addressed fans' "concerns" about her body while imploring them to be "gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what."
"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards," she added. "Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."
Grande advised fans to be "gentle with each other and yourselves."
"You never know what someone is going through," she said, "so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system they are working on it with."
It seems fans heeded the call.
