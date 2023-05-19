Kristin Chenoweth has Ariana Grande's back. The Tony Award-winning actress, who originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway production of Wicked, is setting the record straight on a big rumor about Grande's performance in the show's upcoming film adaptation.

ET spoke with Chenoweth at the 5th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, where she responded to speculation regarding whether Grande may have been lip syncing over Chenoweth's voice in footage from the London Wicked set.

"I cracked up because I have heard it and I knew it was her, and I was like, 'Why did they think that's me?'" Chenoweth told ET's Brice Sander.

"We are very similar and we have been her whole life, and then when we talk on the phone we sound like dolphins," she joked. "I know that she has been diligently working on that vocal and she can sing anything, and I'm so proud of her."

Pressed on whether Chenoweth might be gearing up to hop across the pond for a set visit, the 54-year-old star played coy.

"I don't know," she teased. "I do love to visit."

Chenoweth was on hand for Thursday's event to perform while promoting her new children's book, What Will I Do With My Love Today?, which is inspired by her rescue dog, Thunder Pup.

In raw video posted last month from the Jon M. Chu-directed set, Grande appears dressed in her Glinda get-up, golden blonde hair and brows included. She is seen performing the part of the opening number from the original stage show, "No One Mourns the Wicked."

Sitting on a gold-and-pink throne, Grande is fully in character as Glinda in a pink, tulle ballgown, complete with a sparkling crown and scepter. The 29-year-old pop star does appear to be lip syncing in the clip, as is common practice when filming a movie musical. Still, Grande's signature powerhouse vocals -- high notes included -- can be heard in the clip's audio.

Chenoweth was happy to sing the praises of both Grande and her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, in another interview with ET last month.

"I'm going to get to watch two women I know soar, and Ariana Grande is going to step so beautifully into my shoes," she gushed. "I'm so excited for her, she's gonna put her own stamp on it."

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that Grande's husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, is fully supportive of Grande as she's pursuing her dream.

"This role is Ariana's dream and she's throwing herself fully into it and Dalton is supportive," the source shared.

It was recently announced that Wicked's release date has been moved up. Chu took to social media to share that the first movie of the two-part adaptation will now hit theaters November 2024 instead of its original December 2024 release date.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristin Chenoweth Offers 'Stressful' Wedding Planning Update as She Celebrates Carol Burnett (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ariana Grande Celebrates Anniversary to Dalton Gomez with Rare Pic

Jonathan Bailey Spotted on Set of 'Wicked' With Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande's Husband Is Supporting Her Behind the Scenes

Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande as Glinda in 'Wicked'

Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked'

Related Gallery