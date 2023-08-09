Ethan Slater is making his return to Broadway ... and heading to Camelot!

On Wednesday, the official Instagram page for Spamalot revealed principal cast members and their roles.

"Hear ye, here ye! Ethan Slater joins the Broadway cast of Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert.#SpamalotBway #Broadway #musical #FindYourGrail #Ni #theater #NYC," the post read.

Along with the picture of Slater's role of The Historian/Prince Herbert, was a headshot with a cropped crown on his head.

Slater's latest role will mark his first return to the stage since starring as SpongeBob Squarepants in SpongeBob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical in 2017. For his work in the play, the 31-year-old was nominated for a Tony Award.

Joining Slater is Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, who is returning to the production as The Lady of the Lake, James Monroe Iglehar, who is returning at King Arthur, Christopher Fitzgerald, who is joining the cast at Patsy, Jimmy Smagula, returning as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie, making his return as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker, who is returning as Sir Galahad.

"Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake," the release for the production reads. "SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon."

During its original Broadway run, Spamalot won three Tony Awards. Slater and the rest of the cast will take the stage beginning Oct. 31. Opening "knight" for the production will be Nov. 16 at the James Theater in New York City.

The news of Slater's latest role comes days after he was spotted back home in New York. Last month, a source confirmed to ET that Slater and Ariana Grande -- who were working together on Wicked -- connected as friends and began their relationship, after she ended her marriage to Dalton Gomez.

Slater officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, weeks later.

Another source told ET that Grande and Slater's "relationship is still progressing."

"Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," the source said of the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."

