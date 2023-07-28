Ariana Grande and estranged husband Dalton Gomez just weren't a good match, but she has a lot more in common with her new love and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

A source tells ET this week, "Ariana and Dalton both realized they were very different people and quietly separated earlier this year. Ariana and Ethan connected as friends first because they have a lot in common and many similar interests."

A source confirmed to ET on July 17 that Grande and Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Slater had filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay, while another source reiterated to ET that Grande and Slater started dating after both had split from their respective spouses.

"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," the source said. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."

A source close to Jay told ET on July 22 that she was "devastated" by the split and that "this is not the future she had in mind."

"She's doing her best to get back on her feet. She's incredibly smart and driven," the source added. "She is truly the best mother."

Following the divorce news, Jay gave an exclusive quote to Page Six, calling her family "collateral damage" in Slater and Grande's new romance.

"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," Jay said. "My family is just collateral damage."

