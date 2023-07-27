Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Blasts Ariana Grande

Lilly Jay is speaking out against Ariana Grande. Ethan Slater's estranged wife blasted Grande for her relationship with Slater in the wake of the singer's split from Dalton Gomez.

"[Grande's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," Jay told Page Six. "My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton."

Jay told the outlet that she's now solely focused on being "a good mom" to the son she and Slater welcomed last August, something she reiterated in an interview with Daily Mail.

"I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him," she said. "This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."

Meanwhile, a source told the second outlet that Grande previously hung out with Jay, Slater and their son multiple times as the now-couple was filming Wicked in London.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Grande and Gomez were separating after two years of marriage.

"They've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," the source said, with a second source adding, "Ariana and Dalton's friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

Another source told ET that the former couple "tried to make things work," but ultimately "were just not a good fit."

"Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split," the source said, with another adding that the pair had "issues for a while" before they called it quits.

They tried to work through those issues, with Gomez even traveling to Europe at one point to talk things through with Grande.

"Dalton went to Europe recently to be with Ariana and try to work things out between them. But it just wasn’t working," another source told ET. "They were having issues for a while, but they are trying to be as respectful as they can and protect each other's privacy through this breakup."

Days later, a source told ET that Grande had moved on romantically with Slater.

"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," the source said. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."

That news left Jay, who went to high school with Slater and married him in 2018, "devastated," a source told ET.

"This is not the future she had in mind," the source said. "She's doing her best to get back on her feet. She's incredibly smart and driven and she is truly the best mother."

Not long after, TMZ reported that Slater had officially filed for divorce from Jay.

