Why Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Weren't a 'Good Fit': Source

After a source confirmed to ET on Monday that Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, new details are emerging about what led to the couple's split.

A source tells ET, "Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit. Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split."

Another source notes, "Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

A third source also notes the toll that the couple's work schedules took on the relationship, saying, "Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn’t. Ariana has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."

TMZ was the first to report the news of the 30-year-old singer's split, noting that sources close to the couple say they've been separated since January and are "heading towards divorce."

Trouble between the two reportedly started even before Grande moved to London to film the Wicked movie, with TMZ also sharing that the couple tried reconciling a few months ago, but it didn't last.

For now, a fourth source tells ET that the two are "quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Grande and Gomez, 27, tied the knot in May 2021, five months after the singer announced her engagement. While they have kept their relationship relatively private, a source told ET in April that Gomez was supportive of Grande's upcoming major movie role. The GRAMMY Award-winning singer stars as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the beloved musical -- though production is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Ariana has been so focused, but Dalton has been there with her and supporting her behind the scenes," the source adds.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt and More Spotted at Men's Wimbledon Final

Ariana Grande Celebrates Anniversary to Dalton Gomez with Rare Pic

How Ariana Grande's Life Has Changed Since Marrying Dalton Gomez (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery