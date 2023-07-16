The stars turned out in droves to watch Spain's Carlos Alcaraz take on Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's singles final Sunday.

A handful of A-listers were seen at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the championship match including Ariana Grande, who made a rare public appearance alongside her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey. The "Thank U, Next" singer was also seen chatting to Andrew Garfield, who was sitting beside her.

Grande took a break from her glamorous Glinda ballgowns and opted for something more casual for Sunday's event, wearing a short-sleeved, gray high-neck sweater, and a matching, flowy maxi-skirt. She paired the look with a tan trench coat, black pointed-toe pumps and a white cap sporting the Wimbledon logo. As for her jewelry, Grande sported small pearl and gold hoop earrings and green and silver sunglasses. She did, however, leave her rings at home with the singer-actress, who has been married to Dalton Gomez since 2021, noticeably not wearing her wedding ring on that finger.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition to Grande, Bailey and Garfield, Brad Pitt was also in attendance. The actor, who was been in the U.K. filming his upcoming F1 film, was sat beside filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

Shi Tang/Getty Image

Pitt sported a set of aviator shades and a light blue polo. Emma Watson was also on hand for the event, as well as members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who all sat in the royal box for the thrilling game.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

They clearly enjoyed the match, with the entire family reacting to the intense back-and-forth between Alcaraz and Djokovic, which ended in a historic win for the 20-year-old Spaniard, who took home his first Wimbledon title Sunday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales also had the task of presenting the pair with their prizes, handing Alcaraz his winning trophy and Djokovic his second-place place award.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Lily James, Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton, model Poppy Delevingne, and Nick Jonas were spotted at the final game, as well as Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Hugh Jackman, Barbie actor Ncuti Gatwa, and rapper Stormzy.

