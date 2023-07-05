Kate Middleton Joins Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton had a special day at the courts!

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales attended day 2 of the Wimbledon tennis championships. Kate, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, made her arrival sans her husband, Prince William, and took in matches from the royal box.

Making a stylish entrance, Kate, 41, wore a white pleated skirt and a lime green blazer by Balmain. The royal paired her look with white leather Gianvito Rossi court shoes and her staple pearl drop earrings.

Making the occasion even more fun, the royal was joined by her friend and former tennis pro, Roger Federer. As the former Swiss tennis player and his wife, Mirka Federer, made their entrance into the box, Kate joined the crowd, who all stood to give the Grand Slam champion a round of applause.

After taking their seats next to each other, Kate, Roger and Mirka were all smiles and reactions as they took in the match. Kate, an avid tennis player (and fan), didn't hesitate as she raised her hands in excitement and sometimes stood to celebrate a match point.

The princess and tennis pro's day at the courts comes almost two weeks after they joined each other for a special engagement. In June, Kate and Roger went head to head during a friendly match, while visiting the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility.

Kicking things off, Kate -- who was dressed in a full tennis ensemble -- and Roger played a friendly match in order to get a firsthand look at the skills the ball boys and girls must have. Despite being there for training, onlookers couldn't help but be shocked as the royal kept up with the Grand Slam champion as they sent the ball back and forth.

Wimbledon is set to go on for 14 days, so royals watchers will most likely see Kate, William and maybe Prince George make more appearances at the tournament.

