Kate Middleton can hold her own against the tennis pros!

On Sunday, the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts released a video of Kate and Roger Federer, during a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility earlier this month.

"The unsung heroes of @wimbledon," the caption next to the clip read. "The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!"

Next to a follow-up post with photos from the day, the caption read: "The #Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls play a pivotal role in The Championships. We went to visit them on a day’s training with @rogerfederer 📸."

In the full video, shared on the royal's official YouTube account, the 41-year-old royal is joined by the tennis champion at the training facility where teens learn the skills needed to be ball boys and girls during the high-profile tournament.

Kicking things off, Kate -- who is dressed in a full tennis ensemble -- and Roger play a friendly match in order to get a first-hand look at the skills the ball boys and girls must have.

Despite being there for training, onlookers couldn't help but be shocked as the royal kept up with the Grand Slam champion as they sent the ball back and forth.

Kate and Roger also tried their hand at some of the training drills the ball boys and girls had to run through. While standing off to the side, Kate quickly caught a ball that Roger sent her way. After showing off her speed and agility, Kate took the time to speak with some of the kids about their decision to train for such a big event.

"All the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take into so many other parts of your life," Kate told the trainees. "That confidence and that feeling of pride being on any of the courts actually, is such a big moment. So, it's a good choice."

Kate is no stranger to tennis. The royal is often spotted in the royal box during Wimbledon, at times alongside her husband, Prince William. Last year, William and Kate surprised royal watchers as they were joined by Prince George when he made his debut at the annual tournament.

