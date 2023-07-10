Tennis Pro Elina Svitolina is having a golden moment with Harry Styles following her run of wins at Wimbledon over the weekend at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England!

On Friday, the Ukrainian athlete advanced during the Wimbledon finals, and had to change her original plans to see the pop star perform in Vienna.

"Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets," Svitolina tweeted out.

Wimbledon's official Instagram account shared a picture of the champion with her original message on top.

"You win some, you lose some 😅 @elisvitolina | @harrystyles," the caption read.

Taking note, Styles chimed in to make sure that the athlete knows she still has a chance -- and a special invite -- to catch his tour before it wraps.

"Congratulations!" Styles wrote on Instagram under the post. "We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H"

The same day, Sviolina shared a picture on her Instagram from her winning match, celebrating the silver lining of missing the show.

"Missing @harrystyles concert but well.. it’s ok I guess🤷🏼‍♀️😅 @wimbledon #wimbledon #harrystyles," she wrote.

In her place, the tennis champion gifted the tickets to Saturday's show to a Ukrainian mother and her son.

On Sunday, Sviolina continued her winning streak, defeating Russia's Victoria Azarenka, and advancing her to the quarterfinals.

In a post game interview, she was asked about missing the pop star's show.

"You were supposed to go to a Harry Styles concert yesterday," the interviewer asked. "You gave the tickets away. This is a bit better than that isn't it?"

"Well, I hope that Harry is watching," she said through laughter. "I'm just a big fan of his," she added before holding up the hand heart.

