David Beckham takes the win for sweetest dad award!

On Wednesday, the former soccer star took to his Instagram to share videos of him and his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, at the Harry Styles concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

"Amazing night ❤️ LOVE ON TOUR 💙 @harrystyles #HarperSeven 💜," David, 48, wrote.

In the video shared alongside the post, David and Harper belt out Styles' hit, "Late Night Talking," for the camera while the singer is seen onstage behind them.

Making he moment even sweeter, David and Harper each have pink boas on for the occasion -- proving that they had no problem getting in theme for the show.

On his Instagram Story, the former athlete shared more cute moments from the show. In one clip, David has on a pair of watermelon sunglasses (a nod to Styles' hit, "Watermelon Sugar) as Harper rocks a pair of pink shades while they pose for the camera.

In another clip, the father-daughter duo rocks out while Styles sings One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

David is no stranger to being a concert dad. In August, the Inter Miami CF owner and Harper had a night filled with music at The Weeknd's concert in Miami. Following the show -- which was filled with embarrassing dad moments according to David -- Harper was all smiles as she met the performer.

David, who also shares Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with wife Victoria Beckham, has been open about the special bond he has with his little girl.

In 2016, David gushed to ET about his relationship with his only daughter and youngest child. "I have no power with that little girl -- no power whatsoever,” he said. “I love all my children, of course, equally but I'm definitely stricter with the boys than I am Harper, which gets me in trouble with my wife of course."

