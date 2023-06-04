Victoria and David Beckham Reunite with All Their Children for Family Week
Family first for the Beckhams!
Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her week featuring her husband, David Beckham, and their children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, was also in attendance.
"The most beautiful week 🙏🏼 I love you all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven x, Victoria wrote next to the first post that led with a picture of her, David, Brooklyn, Nicola, Cruz and Harper.
Inside the post, was a shot of Victoria and Nicola posing together and holding wine glasses and Brooklyn and David and David and Romeo posing in a pub. The former Spice Girl ended the post with a group shot featuring all four of her children.
In another post, Victoria wrote: "We laughed a lot! 😆 kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @mimimoocher #harperseven x."
The photo set led with a picture of her and David smiling while he has his arms wrapped around her. Victoria's post also included shots of Romeo with his girlfriend and a sweet picture of Nicola and Brooklyn with Harper.
Victoria's final post came on Sunday as she celebrated the weekend with her family.
"Such a happy weekend x I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven x," she wrote.
Inside her sweet photo set were pictures of her three sons and a sweet picture of Brooklyn snuggled up in a hug with his baby sister.
On Sunday, David shared some pictures of the family enjoying time bee-keeping and getting honey. The former athlete shared a group shot that featured him and his four children posing in bee-keeper uniforms.
Brooklyn also took to his respective Instagram to share the same photos as his mother that featured him, his siblings and his wife, alongside the caption, "Love you guys so much ❤️❤️."
The Beckhams' time together as one big family comes after Victoria and David celebrated Brooklyn and Nicola's first wedding anniversary. The proud parents took to social media to celebrate the happy couple's milestone.
In March, Nicola shut down any speculation that there was a feud between her and her mother-in-law.
"I’ve said this so many times, there’s no feud," she told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."
