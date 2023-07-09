Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Eye During Performance in Austria

Harry Styles has been hit with an object while performing onstage again.

Styles was in Vienna, Austria over the weekend for the latest stop in his Love on Tour concert when he was hit in the eye with an unknown object.

A fan video taken of the incident shows Styles strutting down the runway with his microphone when the incident occurred. Styles covers his eye with his hand after being pelted in the face, attempting to make his way across the stage despite being briefly interrupted.

It's unclear what hit the "As It Was" singer, but it appeared to be pretty painful as he visibly grimaced, rubbing his agitated eye following the incident.

"Stop throwing sh*t at him," the fan wrote over the clip.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

This is not the first time Styles has been hit with an object, having most recently been hit by a bouquet of flowers back in June. He was also hit in the groin with an apparent water bottle last year.

He also joins a long list of performers who have been struck while performing onstage in recent months.

Drake was in Chicago for the opening night of his It's All a Blur Tour Wednesday when a fan threw a phone on stage, hitting him on the wrist. While he seemed perplexed following the incident, the "God's Plan" rapper quickly brushed it off and kept singing, performing his own rendition of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" to the excited crowd.

A fan threw their phone at Drake during his Chicago show last night. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

Last month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet while performing in Idaho, and just days before that, Bebe Rexha was badly injured after a fan hurled a phone at her head, leaving her with a black eye and cut on her face.

Ava Max, meanwhile, was slapped on stage by a concert crasher, Pink was performing at London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage and Lil Nas X dodged a sex toy thrown at him during a performance in Sweden. Country singer Morgan Wallen was also the victim of a similar situation after a fan chucked a boot at him during his performance in St. Louis over the weekend.

Following the assault against performers, some celebs like Adele have vowed to strike back if phones are sent their way, while others, including Jason Derulo, are urging artists to not engage with fans should they throw a phone their away.

For more on the attacks against performers, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Nas X Dodges Sex Toy Thrown Onstage During Performance in Sweden

Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face With Object While Performing Onstage

Pink Responds to a Fan Throwing Human Ashes Onstage

Inside Pink, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Harry Styles' Unexpected on Stage Moments With Fans This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery